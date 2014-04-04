MUMBAI, April 4 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $303.67 billion as of March 28 from $298.64 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- March 28 March 21 March 29 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 276,406 271,394 260,069 Gold 20,978 20,978 27,023 SDRs 4,458 4,461.8 4,469 Reserve Tranche Position 1,831 1,801.3 2,836 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 303,673 298,635.5 294,398 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Joyjeet Das)