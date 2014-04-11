MUMBAI, April 11 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $306.65 billion as of April 4 from $303.67 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- April 4 March 28 April 5 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 278,806 276,406 261,513 Gold 21,567 20,978 25,692 SDRs 4,448 4,458 4,334 Reserve Tranche Position 1,827 1,831 2,304 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 306,648 303,673 293,843 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)