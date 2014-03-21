MUMBAI India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $297.29 billion as of March 14 from $295.45 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

