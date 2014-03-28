MUMBAI, March 21 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $298.64 billion as of March 21 from $297.29 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- March 21 March 14 March 22 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 271,394 269,814 260,415 Gold 20,978 20,978 26,292 SDRs 4,461.8 4,479 4,342 Reserve Tranche Position 1,801.3 2,016 2,317 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 298,635.5 297,287 293,366 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)