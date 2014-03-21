MUMBAI, March 21 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $297.29 billion as of March 14 from $295.45 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- March 14 March 7 March 15 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 269,814 267,972 259,354 Gold 20,978 20,978 26,292 SDRs 4,479 4,481 4,349 Reserve Tranche Position 2,016 2,017 2,321 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 297,287 295,448 292,317 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)