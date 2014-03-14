MUMBAI, March 14 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $295.45 billion as of March 7 from $294.36 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- March 7 Feb 28 March 8 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 267,972 266,902 257,382 Gold 20,978 20,978 26,292 SDRs 4,481 4,469 4,353 Reserve Tranche Position 2,017 2,011 2,323 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 295,448 294,360 290,350 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)