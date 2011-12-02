An employee shows dollar notes at a foreign exchange unit at a post office in Hyderabad November 11, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

MUMBAI India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $304.365 billion on November 25, from $308.624 billion in the previous week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves like the euro, sterling and yen, the central bank said.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund, the central bank said.

