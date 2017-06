A customer counts her money while waiting in line to check out at a Target store on the shopping day dubbed ''Black Friday'' in Torrington, Connecticut November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

MUMBAI India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $306.844 billion on December 2, from $304.365 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves like the euro, sterling and yen, the central bank said.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund, the central bank said.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)