MUMBAI India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $293.384 billion as of February 10, from $293.753 billion in the preceding week, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

