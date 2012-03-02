An employee of the Korea Exchange Bank counts one hundred dollar notes at the bank's headquarters in Seoul February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak/Files

MUMBAI India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $295.048 billion as of February 24, from $293.440 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

