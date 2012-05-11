An employee of the Korea Exchange Bank counts one hundred dollar notes at the bank's headquarters in Seoul February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak/Files

India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $293.173 billion as of May 4, from $295.361 billion in the previous week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

