MUMBAI India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $288.26 billion as of May 25 from $290 billion in the previous week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

