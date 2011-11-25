MUMBAI, Nov 25 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $308.624 billion on Nov. 18, from $314.339 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves like the euro, sterling and yen, the central bank said.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the central bank said.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) -------------------------------------------------------

Nov. 18 Nov.11 Nov. 19

2011 2011 2010 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 274,576 280,289 269,175 Gold 26,896 26,896 21,668 SDRs 4,527 4,528 5,144 Reserve Tranche Position 2,625 2,626 1,998 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 308,624 314,339 297,985 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)