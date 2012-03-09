MUMBAI, March 9 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $294.99 billion as of March 2, from $295.048 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) -------------------------------------------------------

March 2 Feb. 24 March 4

2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 259,596 261,102 272,964 Gold 28,128 26,728 22,143 SDRs 4,457 4,481 5,204 Reserve Tranche Position 2,808 2,737 2,282 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 294,989 295,048 302,593 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; editing by Malini Menon)