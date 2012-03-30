March 30 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $295.140 billion as of March 23, from $294.821 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- March 23 March 16 March 25 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 259,741 259,489 273,698 Gold 28,128 28,128 22,143 SDRs 4,449 4,420 5,232 Reserve Tranche Position 2,823 2,784 2,409 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 295,140 294,821 303,482 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI)