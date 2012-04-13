April 13 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $292.9 billion as of April 6, from $294.4 billion in the previous week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- April 6 March 30 April 8 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 258,650 260,069 277,681 Gold 27,023 27,023 22,972 SDRs 4,438 4,469 4,590 Reserve Tranche Position 2,816 2,836 2,960 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 292,927 294,398 308,203 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)