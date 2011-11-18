MUMBAI, Nov 18 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $314.339 billion on Nov. 11, from $314.665 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves like the euro, sterling and yen, the central bank said.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the central bank said.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) -------------------------------------------------------

Nov. 11 Nov. 4 Nov. 12

2011 2011 2010 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 280,289 280,577 269,494 Gold 26,896 26,896 21,668 SDRs 4,528 4,552 5,152 Reserve Tranche Position 2,626 2,640 2,001 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 314,339 314,665 298,315 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Swati Bhat)