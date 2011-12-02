MUMBAI, Dec 2 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $304.365 billion on Nov. 25, from $308.624 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves like the euro, sterling and yen, the central bank said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the central bank said. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- Nov. 25 Nov.18 Nov. 26 2011 2011 2010 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 270,377 274,576 265,255 Gold 26,896 26,896 21,668 SDRs 4,489 4,527 5,082 Reserve Tranche Position 2,603 2,625 1,974 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 304,365 308,624 293,979 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)