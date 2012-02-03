MUMBAI Feb 3 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $293.930 billion as of Jan. 27, from $293.257 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) -------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 27 Jan. 20 Jan. 28

2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 260,119 259,506 269,282 Gold 26,620 26,620 22,470 SDRs 4,463 4,426 5,158 Reserve Tranche Position 2,727 2,701 2,262 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 293,930 293,257 299,172 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; editing by Malini Menon)