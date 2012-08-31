MUMBAI, Aug 31 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $290.18 billion as of Aug. 24, from $288.92 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- Aug. 24 Aug. 17 Aug. 26 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 257,872 256,657 286,195 Gold 25,715 25,715 25,349 SDRs 4,386 4,357 4,640 Reserve Tranche Position 2,206 2,191 2,991 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 290,179 288,919 319,175 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)