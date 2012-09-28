MUMBAI, Sept 28 India's foreign exchange
reserves fell to $293.97 billion as of Sept. 21,
down from $294.48 billion in the previous week, the central bank
said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India
said.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
-------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 21 Sept. 14 Sept. 23
2012 2012 2011
-------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 261,031 261,517 276,934
Gold 26,239 26,239 28,319
SDRs 4,460 4,472 4,497
Reserve Tranche Position 2,244 2,249 2,957
--------------------------------------------------------
*Total 293,974 294,477 312,707
--------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point.
