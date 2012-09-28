MUMBAI, Sept 28 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $293.97 billion as of Sept. 21, down from $294.48 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- Sept. 21 Sept. 14 Sept. 23 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 261,031 261,517 276,934 Gold 26,239 26,239 28,319 SDRs 4,460 4,472 4,497 Reserve Tranche Position 2,244 2,249 2,957 -------------------------------------------------------- *Total 293,974 294,477 312,707 -------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)