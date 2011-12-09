UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 14
June 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MUMBAI Dec 9 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $306.844 billion on Dec. 2, from $304.365 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves like the euro, sterling and yen, the central bank said.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the central bank said.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) -------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 2 Nov. 25 Dec. 3
2011 2011 2010 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 271,692 270,377 267,232 Gold 28,041 26,896 22,124 SDRs 4,501 4,489 5,066 Reserve Tranche Position 2,610 2,603 1,968 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 306,844 304,365 296,390 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Swati Bhat)
June 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
NEW DELHI, June 14 India's wholesale prices rose 2.17 percent year-on-year in May, government data showed on Wednesday.