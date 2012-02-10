MUMBAI Feb 10 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $293.753 billion as of Feb. 3, from $293.930 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) -------------------------------------------------------

Feb. 3 Jan. 27 Feb. 4

2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 259,817 260,119 270,075 Gold 26,728 26,620 21,924 SDRs 4,474 4,463 5,155 Reserve Tranche Position 2,734 2,727 2,261 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 293,753 293,930 299,415 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)