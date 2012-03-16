March 16 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $293.959 billion as of March 9, from $294.989 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- March 9 March 2 March 11 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 258,579 259,596 272,259 Gold 28,128 28,128 22,143 SDRs 4,450 4,457 5,169 Reserve Tranche Position 2,803 2,808 2,267 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 293,959 294,989 301,838 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)