March 23 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $294.821 billion as of March 16, from $293.959 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- March 16 March 9 March 18 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 259,489 258,579 273,727 Gold 28,128 28,128 22,143 SDRs 4,420 4,450 5,229 Reserve Tranche Position 2,784 2,803 2,407 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 294,821 293,959 303,506 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)