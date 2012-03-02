MUMBAI, March 2 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $295.048 billion as of Feb. 24, from $293.440 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- Feb. 24 Feb. 17 Feb. 25 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 261,102 259,534 271,416 Gold 26,728 26,728 21,924 SDRs 4,481 4,456 5,176 Reserve Tranche Position 2,737 2,722 2,270 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 295,048 293,440 300,786 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)