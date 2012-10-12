MUMBAI, Oct 12 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $295.04 billion as of Oct. 5 from $294.81 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Oct. 5 Sept. 28 Oct. 7 2012 2012 2011 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 260,177 259,958 276,462 Gold 28,133 28,133 28,667 SDRs 4,457 4,451 4,495 Reserve Tranche Position 2,273 2,270 2,607 ---------------------------------------------------------- *Total 295,040 294,812 312,231 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Swati Bhat)