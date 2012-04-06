April 6 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $294.4 billion as of March 30, from $295.14 billion in the previous week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- March 30 March 23 April 1 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 260,069 259,741 275,019 Gold 27,023 28,128 22,972 SDRs 4,469 4,449 4,556 Reserve Tranche Position 2,836 2,823 2,939 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 294,398 295,140 305,486 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)