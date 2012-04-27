MUMBAI, April 27 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $294.603 billion as of April 20, from $293.141 billion in the previous week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its weekly statistical supplement. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- April 20 April 13 April 22 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 260,218 258,765 279,119 Gold 27,023 27,023 22,972 SDRs 4,457 4,452 4,629 Reserve Tranche Position 2,904 2,901 2,985 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 294,603 293,141 309,705 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI)