April 20 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $293.141 billion as of April 13, from $292.9 billion in the previous week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its weekly statistical supplement. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- April 13 April 6 April 15 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 258,765 258,650 277,370 Gold 27,023 27,023 22,972 SDRs 4,452 4,438 4,605 Reserve Tranche Position 2,901 2,816 2,970 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 293,141 292,927 307,917 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)