May 4 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $295.361 billion as of April 27, from $294.603 billion in the previous week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- April 27 April 20 April 29 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 260,955 260,218 282,037 Gold 27,023 27,023 23,790 SDRs 4,470 4,457 4,671 Reserve Tranche Position 2,913 2,904 3,013 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 295,361 294,603 313,511 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)