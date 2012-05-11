May 11 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $293.173 billion as of May 4, from $295.361 billion in the previous week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- May 4 April 27 May 6 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 259,189 260,955 278,122 Gold 26,618 27,023 23,790 SDRs 4,460 4,470 4,634 Reserve Tranche Position 2,906 2,913 2,989 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 293,173 295,361 309,535 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)