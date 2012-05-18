May 18 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $291.802 billion as of May 11, from $293.173 billion in the previous week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- May 11 May 4 May 13 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 257,860 259,189 276,143 Gold 26,618 26,618 23,790 SDRs 4,435 4,460 4,596 Reserve Tranche Position 2,890 2,906 2,964 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 291,802 293,173 309,493 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)