MUMBAI, June 8 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $285.86 billion as of June 1, from $288.26 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- June 01 May 25 June 3 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 253,094 254,406 280,908 Gold 25,585 26,618 24,391 SDRs 4,347 4,381 4,623 Reserve Tranche Position 2,832 2,854 2,982 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 285,857 288,259 312,904 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Tony Munroe)