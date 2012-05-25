May 25 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $290 billion as of May 18 from $291.802 billion in the previous week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- May 18 May 11 May 20 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 256,117 257,860 277,202 Gold 26,618 26,618 23,790 SDRs 4,399 4,435 4,585 Reserve Tranche Position 2,866 2,890 2,957 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 290,000 291,802 308,534 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)