MUMBAI, June 1 India's foreign exchange reserves
fell to $288.26 billion as of May 25 from $290
billion in the previous week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
-------------------------------------------------------
May 25 May 18 May 27
2012 2012 2011
-------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 254,406 256,117 278,873
Gold 26,618 26,618 23,790
SDRs 4,381 4,399 4,591
Reserve Tranche Position 2,854 2,866 2,961
-------------------------------------------------------
Total 288,259 290,000 310,215
--------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; editing by Malini Menon)