MUMBAI, June 1 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $288.26 billion as of May 25 from $290 billion in the previous week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- May 25 May 18 May 27 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 254,406 256,117 278,873 Gold 26,618 26,618 23,790 SDRs 4,381 4,399 4,591 Reserve Tranche Position 2,854 2,866 2,961 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 288,259 290,000 310,215 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; editing by Malini Menon)