MUMBAI, June 15 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $287.38 billion as of June 8, from $285.86 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- June 08 June 01 June 10 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 254,594 253,094 278,511 Gold 25,585 25,585 24,391 SDRs 4,360 4,347 4,621 Reserve Tranche Position 2,840 2,832 2,980 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 287,379 285,857 310,503 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)