MUMBAI, June 22 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $289.4 billion as of June 15, from $287.4 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- June 15 June 08 June 17 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 256,527 254,594 278,610 Gold 25,585 25,585 24,391 SDRs 4,386 4,360 4,597 Reserve Tranche Position 2,899 2,840 2,964 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 289,396 287,379 310,562 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)