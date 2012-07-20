MUMBAI, July 20 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $286.75 billion as of July 13, from $287.62 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- July 13 July 06 July 15 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 254,537 254,636 282,299 Gold 25,760 25,760 24,668 SDRs 4,329 4,350 4,584 Reserve Tranche Position 2,124 2,876 2,956 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 286,750 287,622 314,507 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)