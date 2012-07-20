MUMBAI, July 20 India's foreign exchange
reserves fell to $286.75 billion as of July 13, from
$287.62 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in
its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) said.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
-------------------------------------------------------
July 13 July 06 July 15
2012 2012 2011
-------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 254,537 254,636 282,299
Gold 25,760 25,760 24,668
SDRs 4,329 4,350 4,584
Reserve Tranche Position 2,124 2,876 2,956
-------------------------------------------------------
Total 286,750 287,622 314,507
--------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)