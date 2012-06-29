MUMBAI, June 29 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $288.63 billion as of June 22, from $289.40 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- June 22 June 15 June 24 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 255,783 256,527 277,093 Gold 25,585 25,585 24,391 SDRs 4,371 4,386 4,582 Reserve Tranche Position 2,889 2,899 2,954 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 288,628 289,396 309,020 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)