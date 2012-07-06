MUMBAI, July 6 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $289.99 billion as of June 29, from $288.63 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- June 29 June 22 July 02 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 256,958 255,783 283,458 Gold 25,760 25,585 24,668 SDRs 4,379 4,371 4,614 Reserve Tranche Position 2,895 2,889 2,975 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 289,992 288,628 315,715 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)