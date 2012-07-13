MUMBAI, July 13 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $287.62 billion as of July 6, from $289.99 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- July 06 June 29 July 08 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 254,636 256,958 282,414 Gold 25,760 25,760 24,668 SDRs 4,350 4,379 4,582 Reserve Tranche Position 2,876 2,895 2,955 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 287,622 289,992 314,619 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)