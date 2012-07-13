MUMBAI, July 13 India's foreign exchange
reserves fell to $287.62 billion as of July 6, from
$289.99 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in
its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) said.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
-------------------------------------------------------
July 06 June 29 July 08
2012 2012 2011
-------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 254,636 256,958 282,414
Gold 25,760 25,760 24,668
SDRs 4,350 4,379 4,582
Reserve Tranche Position 2,876 2,895 2,955
-------------------------------------------------------
Total 287,622 289,992 314,619
--------------------------------------------------------
