MUMBAI, July 27 India's foreign exchange
reserves rose to $287.34 billion as of July 20, from
$286.75 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in
its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) said.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
-------------------------------------------------------
July 20 July 13 July 22
2012 2012 2011
-------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 255,102 254,537 284,526
Gold 25,760 25,760 24,668
SDRs 4,345 4,329 4,625
Reserve Tranche Position 2,131 2,124 2,982
-------------------------------------------------------
Total 287,338 286,750 316,801
--------------------------------------------------------
