MUMBAI, Sept 14 India's foreign exchange
reserves marginally rose to $292.040 billion as of
Sept. 7, from $290.462 billion in the previous week, the central
bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) said.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
-------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 7 Aug. 31 Sept. 9
2012 2012 2011
-------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 259,178 257,620 280,701
Gold 26,239 26,239 28,319
SDRs 4,406 4,393 4,547
Reserve Tranche Position 2,216 2,209 2,930
--------------------------------------------------------
*Total 292,040 290,462 316,497
--------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point.
