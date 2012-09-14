MUMBAI, Sept 14 India's foreign exchange reserves marginally rose to $292.040 billion as of Sept. 7, from $290.462 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- Sept. 7 Aug. 31 Sept. 9 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 259,178 257,620 280,701 Gold 26,239 26,239 28,319 SDRs 4,406 4,393 4,547 Reserve Tranche Position 2,216 2,209 2,930 -------------------------------------------------------- *Total 292,040 290,462 316,497 -------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)