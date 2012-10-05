MUMBAI, Oct 5 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $294.81 billion as of Sept. 28 from $293.97 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- Sept. 28 Sept. 21 Sept. 30 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 259,958 261,031 275,699 Gold 28,133 26,239 28,667 SDRs 4,451 4,460 4,504 Reserve Tranche Position 2,270 2,244 2,612 -------------------------------------------------------- *Total 294,812 293,974 311,482 -------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)