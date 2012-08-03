MUMBAI, Aug 3 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $288.65 billion as of July 27, from $287.34 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- July 27 July 20 July 29 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 256,393 255,102 286,160 Gold 25,760 25,760 25,349 SDRs 4,359 4,345 4,609 Reserve Tranche Position 2,138 2,131 2,972 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 288,650 287,338 319,090 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Shamik Paul;Editing by Sunil Nair)