MUMBAI, Aug 10 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $289.152 billion as of Aug. 3, from $288.650 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- Aug. 3 July 27 Aug. 5 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 256,954 256,393 284,319 Gold 25,715 25,760 25,349 SDRs 4,350 4,359 4,595 Reserve Tranche Position 2,134 2,138 2,963 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 289,152 288,650 317,226 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)