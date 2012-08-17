MUMBAI, Aug 17 India's foreign exchange reserves marginally rose to $289.170 billion as of Aug. 10, from $289.152 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- Aug. 10 Aug. 3 Aug. 12 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 256,920 256,954 283,667 Gold 25,715 25,715 25,349 SDRs 4,348 4,350 4,614 Reserve Tranche Position 2,187 2,134 2,975 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 289,170 289,152 316,605 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)