MUMBAI, Aug 24 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $288.92 billion as of Aug. 17, from $289.17 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- Aug. 17 Aug. 10 Aug. 19 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 256,657 256,920 285,251 Gold 25,715 25,715 25,349 SDRs 4,357 4,348 4,633 Reserve Tranche Position 2,191 2,187 2,987 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 288,919 289,170 318,220 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)