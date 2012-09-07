MUMBAI, Sept 7 India's foreign exchange reserves marginally rose to $290.462 billion as of Aug. 31, from $290.179 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- Aug. 31 Aug. 24 Sept. 2 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 257,620 257,872 284,875 Gold 26,239 25,715 28,319 SDRs 4,393 4,386 4,616 Reserve Tranche Position 2,209 2,206 2,975 ------------------------------------------------------- *Total 290,462 290,179 320,785 -------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)